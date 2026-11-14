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Home / National / Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar discharged from AIIMS

Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar discharged from AIIMS

NEW DELHI, Nov 14: Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar was discharged from AIIMS here on Saturday, three days after he was admitted following a collapse, family sources said. The 75-year-old former vice president was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday...

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Daily Excelsior
11:06 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, Nov 14: Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar was discharged from AIIMS here on Saturday, three days after he was admitted following a collapse, family sources said.

The 75-year-old former vice president was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after he collapsed during his morning walk and remained unconscious for a few minutes.

He was admitted to the hospital's Cardio-Neuro Centre and was under the care of the Department of Cardiology for medical evaluation and treatment. (Agencies)

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