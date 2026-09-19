LUDHIANA, Sept 19: Punjab Police detained BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday after he waved a liquor bottle, eggs and tomatoes as chief minister Bhagwant Mann's cavalcade passed on Ferozepur Road.

While holding the liquor bottle outside the Punjab Agricultural University, Bittu shouted that he was "returning the bottle" so that Mann could "enjoy his liquor while other AAP leaders loot Punjab".

The BJP leader also claimed he was returning the eggs and tomatoes that were hurled at his convoy near Batala in Punjab when he was en route to attend his party's anti-drug yatra in Pathankot on Friday. BJP president Nitin Nabin launched the anti-drug yatra.

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Bittu alleged on Friday that AAP workers damaged his vehicles in the attack. "If they throw eggs and tomatoes at us, we will return them. If AAP protests against BJP yatras, BJP will also protest democratically against the chief minister. We will not stay silent," Bittu said.

He said the BJP would hold peaceful protests outside the venues where the chief minister's programmes are held and that police action cannot silence political opposition.

The former Union Minister claimed that over 100 AAP workers targeted his cavalcade and hurled stones and eggs at it.

"A window pane of two escort vehicles broke. They also damaged the jammer vehicle," Bittu had alleged. (Agencies)