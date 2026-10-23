Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa  sends emotional message to jailed son

COLOMBO, Oct 23: Mahinda Rajapaksa, the patriarch of Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa political dynasty, on Friday sent an emotional message to his son Namal, the family's political heir, amid his continued remand in connection with alleged corruption. Namal Rajapaksa, 40, has been in remand custody since September 4 in connection with bribery and other ongoing investigations. On Friday, his remand was extended until November 6 in a case involving the abandoned Indian Krish Hotels project.

"I remind you of my word of advice to you when you wanted to enter politics in 2010. It is your wish to enter politics but be prepared to go to jail and undergo hardships," 81-year-old Mahinda Rajapaksa told his eldest of three sons through a letter delivered in jail.

Mahinda Rajapaksa - who has served both as president and prime minister of Sri Lanka in the last two decades - said Namal had sought his permission to enter politics, and he had cautioned him to be prepared for imprisonment and hardship.

He said the advice stemmed from his own experience of being jailed on what he described as baseless allegations shortly after entering politics, before Namal was born.

The veteran leader urged his son to maintain faith in the judiciary, saying it had been his only source of confidence during his own imprisonment.

Mahinda Rajapaksa said that, by a twist of fate, he and Namal's mother, Shiranthi, were currently hospitalised at the same private hospital where Namal was born in 1986.

Shiranthi Rajapaksa, who was remanded on October 7 and granted bail 10 days later, had undergone heart surgery.

Mahinda Rajapaksa also referred to his younger son, Yoshitha, who faces court action over his recruitment as an officer cadet in the Sri Lanka Navy in 2007, allegedly through an irregular process.

The veteran political leader advised Namal against making political revenge against opponents a policy if he came to power, saying the children of political figures should not be held responsible for their parents' actions. (PTI)