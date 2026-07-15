BANIHAL/JAMMU, July 15: A former sarpanch was killed after a boulder fell on his car on the Jammuâ€“Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district on Wednesday, police officials said.

Mohd Iqbal Tantray (60) was driving from Seri village to Ramban town when the boulder rolled down the hillside and struck his vehicle near Trishul Morh, the officials said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Ramban, Vikram Singh Parihar said the rock struck Tantray on the head, leaving him critically injured.

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He was rushed to the district Hospital Ramban, where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said, adding police have registered a case and initiated further investigation.

The Jammuâ€“Srinagar National Highway is prone to shooting stones and landslides, particularly during the monsoon season, prompting authorities to advise commuters to exercise caution while travelling through vulnerable stretches.