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Home / International / Former Prince Andrew files legal action to quash warrants  that led to searches of his residence

Former Prince Andrew files legal action to quash warrants  that led to searches of his residence

LONDON, Oct 5: Britain's Former Prince Andrew has filed a legal action to quash warrants that led to searches of his residences. A judicial spokesperson confirmed that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had filed a claim with the High Court in London and...

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Daily Excelsior
04:27 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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LONDON, Oct 5: Britain's Former Prince Andrew has filed a legal action to quash warrants that led to searches of his residences.
A judicial spokesperson confirmed that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had filed a claim with the High Court in London and a hearing would take place Thursday.
The Daily Telegraph previously reported that Mountbatten-Windsor was claiming that the searches conducted by Thames Valley Police may have broken the law.
Mountbatten-Windsor has been granted permission to challenge whether the force acted lawfully over the searches relating to his arrest in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office following allegations that he shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein during his time as the UK's trade envoy. (AP)
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