Former Pakistan jail inmate among four drug peddlers held in Jammu province

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: Four alleged drug peddlers, including a man who had earlier served a seven-year jail term in Pakistan, were arrested with heroin and poppy straw-like substances in separate anti-narcotics operations carried out by police in Jammu, Kathua, and Samba districts today.

In Jammu district, Police Station R.S. Pura arrested one Yashpaul of Kotli Mian Fateh, after recovering 32.34 grams of heroin (chitta)-like substance from his possession at Baspur Abdullian Link Road.

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Police also seized a mobile phone and Rs 14,000 in cash from his possession.

Officials said the accused had previously spent seven years in a Pakistan jail for allegedly entering the country without valid documents.

An FIR number 136/2026 under sections 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act was registered against him at Police Station RS Pura.

In Kathua district, police arrested one Sandeep Kumar of Hatli Morh after recovering around five grams of heroin-like substance from his possession during patrolling at Chak Partap in the jurisdiction of Police Post Hatli.

He was booked in case FIR number 343/2026 under sections 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Kathua.

Meanwhile, Police in Samba district achieved two separate successes under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan.

In the first operation, a team of Police Station Vijaypur intercepted a WagonR car near Sangwal and recovered about 10.14 grams of heroin-like substance from the possession of driver Yogeshwar Singh of Rajinderpura, Bagoona.

The accused was arrested and booked in case FIR number 114/2026 under sections 8/21/22/25 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Vijaypur.

In another operation, a team of Police Station Ghagwal intercepted a Scooty at a naka laid at Y-Junction, Ghagwal, and recovered approximately 1.720 kilograms of poppy straw-like substance from the rider, identified as Anil Kumar of Harsath.

The accused was arrested and booked in case FIR number 70/2026 under section 8/15 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Ghagwal.

Police said investigations are underway in all the cases to ascertain the forward and backward links of the accused and identify others involved in the drug trafficking network.