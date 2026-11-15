Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 14: A former Indian Navy submariner from J&K's Akhnoor is set to play a key role in India's ambitious human deep-ocean exploration programme, with Commander JP Singh preparing to pilot the indigenous deep-sea submersible Matsya-6000, which is designed to carry two scientists and a pilot to depths of up to 6,000 metres.

Singh, who hails from Tanda in Akhnoor and is the son of Capt Manmohan Singh and Surinder Kour, is associated with the Samudrayaan Mission being implemented under the Ministry of Earth Sciences' Deep Ocean Mission.

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Following the successful completion of the harbour trials of Matsya-6000, Singh is preparing to undergo specialised pilot training abroad ahead of the next phase of trials.

The first trial dive, at a depth of 500 metres, is planned for January-February 2027 in the Bay of Bengal.

A former officer of the Indian Navy's Submarine Arm, Singh is presently serving as a scientist and submersible test pilot at the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai.

His experience in submarine operations, underwater missions and submersible testing is expected to contribute to the programme's next stages.

Matsya-6000 is being developed by NIOT as part of the Samudrayaan Project.

The submersible is designed to accommodate three people inside a specially engineered spherical titanium hull measuring 2.1 metres in diameter. The crew will comprise two scientists, known as aquanauts, and a pilot.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the programme is being developed in phases, beginning with the 500-metre trial dives before progressing towards its ultimate objective of taking a crewed vehicle to a depth of 6,000 metres.

The NIOT is working closely with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the construction of the titanium hull.

The development of the specialised crew capsule is among the major technological challenges of the project, with only a few countries possessing the capability to manufacture such deep-sea pressure-resistant structures.

Singh has already demonstrated his deep-sea operational capabilities by successfully completing a dive to a depth of 5,003 metres in the Atlantic Ocean.

In recognition of this achievement, he was conferred the prestigious Eminent Scientist honour by the President of India on January 26, 2026.

The successful completion of the harbour trials and preparations for specialised pilot training mark important milestones in the development of Matsya-6000, as India moves towards its first human-occupied deep-sea trials.

The Samudrayaan Mission aims to strengthen India's capabilities in deep-ocean exploration, scientific research and the development of indigenous underwater technologies, while placing the country among a select group of nations capable of undertaking human missions to extreme ocean depths.

Singh's journey from serving in the Indian Navy's submarine wing to becoming part of one of India's most ambitious scientific programmes has brought pride to his family and hometown.

For his parents, Capt Manmohan Singh and Surinder Kour, their son's contribution to the national mission is a moment of immense pride.

His professional journey from naval underwater operations to deep-ocean exploration has also become a source of inspiration for young people in Tanda, Akhnoor and across J&K.