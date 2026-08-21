Former Mizoram CM Zoramthanga gets BA degree certificate after 60 years

AIZWAL, Aug 20: Former Mizoram Chief Minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga on Thursday received his Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree certificate from Gauhati University, nearly six decades after completing his graduation.

Zoramthanga, who graduated in 1966 from Dhanamanjuri (DM) College in Imphal, then affiliated to Gauhati University, was presented with the certificate at a special lecture-cum-interactive programme organised in his honour at the Phanidhar Dutta Seminar Hall of the university, according to a statement released by the MNF.

The 82-year-old leader had pursued English as his major at DM College and cleared his final-year examination in second class but never collected his certificate since then, following his joining the movement spearheaded by the erstwhile underground Mizo National Front led by late Laldenga.

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The veteran leader formally joined the MNF in his last year of college in 1965.

Soon after completing his examination in 1966, he went underground and camped in Bangladesh (then East Pakistan) to become part of the armed struggle launched by the outfit. He was the second-in-command to Laldenga.

After the signing of the historic Mizoram peace accord with the Centre in 1986, Zoramthanga continued in politics and eventually served as the chief minister for three terms from 1998 to 2008 and 2018 to 2023.

Due to his decade-long active participation in the struggle for Mizoram's autonomy and his subsequent full-time commitment to state politics following the 1986 peace accord, Zoramthanga had been unable to collect his degree certificate for nearly six decades.

The special lecture, titled "From Guerrilla Fighter to a Peacemaker by Shri Zoramthanga", was based on his political journey and his recently published book "From Guerrilla Fighter to Chief Minister", published by Penguin Random House India.

The programme was organised jointly by the Gauhati University Institute of North East India Studies (GUINEIS) and the Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development (OKDISCD), and was attended by university faculty members and students.

Addressing the gathering, Zoramthanga expressed his deep gratitude to the university administration for organising the event.

"This is an important milestone for me, one that I will remember and cherish as one of the most valued moments of my life," Zoramthanga said.

Following the certificate presentation, he delivered the special lecture and took part in an interactive session with faculty members and students. (PTI)