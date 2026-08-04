Former Mayor calls for holding of immediate elections to JMC

Criticises functioning of civic body

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: Calling for immediate holding of elections to Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), senior BJP leader and former Mayor, Rajinder Sharma today said that there is no accountability, transparency and answerability in the functioning of civic body.

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Talking to reporters here, Sharma alleged since the tenure of corporators was over in 2023, the JMC has lost the work culture started by the elected representatives resulting in the sufferings of the people.

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He said there is no accountability, transparency and answerability in any section of the Corporation now and hence the elections be held so that the Corporation comes to the expectations of the people.

Rajinder Sharma said there are no proper arrangements for solving the day to day problems of the people as used to be done up to 2023. The people don’t get proper services now with the result they suffer a lot, he added.

Criticising the JMC, he said garbage dumps are lying scattered everywhere and total insanitation prevails in the city. He said the garbage lifting arrangements are not proper and as per the tendering process a load career has to make three to four trips a day for lifting the house hold waste. But the situation has deteriorated to such an extent that a load career is asked to lift the garbage of 600 households in a day which is not practicable. Even if he makes 10 to 15 trips a day still the garbage of 600 households can’t be picked up. , How the load career this way can do justice,’’ he added.

Sharma said earlier the employees concerned were asking the people whether the street lights are functioning in their area and now position has so deteriorated that even if people make complaints about the defunct street lights in their area no one bothers to remove the fault.

He said same is case with Nallah gang their number has been reduced with the result the nallahs are not cleared properly and people are suffering due to filth and insanitation.

The former Mayor said no one at the helm of affairs is ready to share the responsibility or listen to the public problems. He said people are running from pillar to post as there is no response to their issues so all ex corporators have assembled here as the Jammu is their first priority.

Sharma said that under Smart City Project Rs 250 crore were spent on Jammu Lake which has not been completed so far. Likewise a Musical Garden was to be constructed which is no where. Moreover an Oceanary on Rs 10.5 crore was to be constructed which too has not been done. Same is the fate of Open Theatre, he added.