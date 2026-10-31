Former LAHDC Kargil CEC Joins BJP

KARGIL, Oct 31: Former Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a function held at TFC Kargil today.

The joining ceremony was attended by BJP General Secretary Ashok Koul, senior BJP leaders, BJP Ladakh President, former LAHDC Leh CEC, BJP National Minority Morcha President, District President and people from Sankoo.

The former CEC formally joined the party in the presence of senior leaders and local supporters.