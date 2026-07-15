Former J&K Governor Karan Singh Urges Sonam Wangchuk To End Hunger Strike As Health Deteriorates

NEW DELHI, July 15 : Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Karan Singh appealed to Ladakhi activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday to end his indefinite hunger strike, expressing concern over the activist's deteriorating health.

Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite fast for 18 days, insisted that the government should agree to hold talks, even as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been protesting at Jantar Mantar for the past 26 days over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

The activist's health has worsened, fellow protesters claim he has lost 8.5 kg, and is suffering muscle loss and remains in "immense pain".