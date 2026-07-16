Former J&K governor Karan Singh urges Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike as health deteriorates

NEW DELHI, July 15 : Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Karan Singh appealed to Ladakhi activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday to end his indefinite hunger strike, expressing concern over the activist's deteriorating health.

Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite fast for 18 days, insisted that the government should agree to hold talks, even as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been protesting at Jantar Mantar for the past 26 days over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

The activist's health has worsened, fellow protesters claim he has lost 8.5 kg, and is suffering muscle loss and remains in "immense pain".

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"The Ladakhi social activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on a prolonged hunger strike. If this continues his life will be in danger," Singh said.

The CJP said Wangchuk remained determined despite repeated appeals from political leaders, actors and activists to call off his fast.

"I appeal to him that, having made his point, he should now resume a normal diet. We can ill-afford to lose such a talented innovator who has made an important contribution to life in Ladakh over the years," Singh said.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said Wangchuk had started losing muscle mass and was in severe pain.

"He has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain. Like everyone else, I begged him to end his fast. He calmly replied, 'Don't ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won't even have a dialogue'," Dipke said in a post on X.

At a press conference, CJP also unveiled a five-point charter seeking sweeping reforms in the country's public examination system.

Among its key demands, the charter called for replacing the existing law with a Public Examinations (Transparency, Accountability and Candidates' Rights) Act, dissolving the National Testing Agency (NTA) and forming a statutory National Testing Commission.

The organisation announced that it would intensify its campaign with a "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (PTI)