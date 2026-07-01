Former J&K Bank Daily Wager Chargesheeted For Rs 1.04 Crore Fraud In Budgam

Srinagar, Jul 1: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch, Jammu and Kashmir, has filed a chargesheet against a former daily wager of J&K Bank for allegedly siphoning off over Rs 1.04 crore through fraudulent banking transactions and manipulation of Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loan limits in Budgam district, officials said on Wednesday.

EOW said the chargesheet was filed before the Court of the Additional Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Srinagar, in connection with a 2018 registered under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 409 and 201 of the Ranbir Penal Code read with Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The accused, chargesheeted, was identified as Rouf Mohammad Wani, a resident of Hanjura, Chadoora, Budgam.

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According to the investigation, Wani, while working as a daily wager at the J&K Bank Business Unit at Dada Ompora, Chadoora, allegedly fraudulently debited customers' accounts, enhanced KCC loan limits without authorisation and misused banking credentials to syphon off funds amounting to Rs 1.04 crore (Rs 1,04,48,141).

The investigation established that the accused committed the fraud for wrongful gain to himself and his family members, causing a corresponding financial loss to the bank, the statement said.

Following completion of the investigation, the Crime Branch filed the chargesheet before the competent court for judicial adjudication.