Former IAS Officer Syed Asgar Ali Returns To PDP After Political Switches

Srinagar, Sep 11: Former IAS officer and former MLC from Kishtwar, Syed Asgar Ali, has returned to the People's Democratic Party (PDP), years after leaving the party and subsequently switching political affiliations.

Ali rejoined the PDP along with Apni Party Provincial Secretary Jammu Diljit Singh and Apni Party Women's Wing General Secretary Sheetal Sharma in the presence of PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. After his retirement from the civil service, Ali joined the PDP but later left the party. He joined the National Conference in 2019 and subsequently moved to the Apni Party.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti warmly welcomed Asgar Ali and the other new entrants, while recalling her long association with the former MLC. She expressed confidence that their joining would further strengthen the party's organisation and grassroots presence across Jammu and Kashmir.

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Mehbooba Mufti said that the PDP was the only credible political alternative for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, describing its emergence as one of the biggest achievements of the political vision of the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

She said the PDP was founded on the principles of peace, reconciliation, dignity and democratic empowerment and would continue to work for the political and socio-economic aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba expressed hope that the experience and public outreach of the new entrants would further contribute to strengthening the party at the grassroots level and expanding its organisational base across the region.