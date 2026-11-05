Former Dy Dir Information Madan Mantoo passes away

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: Madan Lal Mantoo, former Deputy Director Information, Public Relations and Director Public Relations at Raj Bhawan, passed away this morning after suffering a major heart attack.

Originally hailing from Baramulla, Madan Lal Mantoo, by dint of hardwork, served the Department in various capacities, including Press Officer to Chief Minister, Deputy Director-PR, Director PR-Raj Bhawan and other positions. Even after retirement he continued his passion for writing.

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The Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) has condoled the demise of its former Deputy Director-Public Relations, Madan Lal Mantoo, popularly known as Madan Mantoo.

A condolence meeting, in this regard, was convened today in which Director Information, Mamta Yadav and other senior officers and officials of the Department paid rich tributes to him. They prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Paying glowing tributes, the officers recalled the contribution of late Mantoo as an intelligent officer endowed with high professional acumen who discharged every assignment with highest degree of professional acumen. The meeting observed that late Mantoo has left an indelible mark in the domain of skilled writing and public relations. A two minutes silence was observed on the occasion as a mark of respect to the departed officer.

Beyond his official assignments, late Mantoo was regarded as an affable colleague to his peers and an inspiring mentor to his subordinates. A keen observer and a prolific writer, he remained deeply in touch with his colleagues and friends spread across Jammu and Kashmir till his death.

Presently contributing to a reputed English daily, his editorial acumen and creative writings had a stupendous and lasting impact on the society.

Former colleagues and officers with whom he had worked have also condoled the demise of Madan Mantoo and prayed for his departed soul and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.