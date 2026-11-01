Former CII Chairman calls on Div Com

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 31: Former Chairman of the CII and FICCI J&K Councils and IP president of the Rotary Club of Jammu City, called on Vikas Kundal, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, and discussed certain issues related to industry.

During the interaction, Sharma discussed various issues concerning the industrial sector, particularly the challenges confronting local industries and the need to create a conducive environment for investment, expansion and sustainable industrial growth in the region.

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He also apprised the Divisional Commissioner of the ongoing and forthcoming initiatives of the Rotary Club of Jammu City, highlighting its contributions to community welfare through various projects in social service, healthcare, education, community development and other areas of public interest. He emphasised the Club’s commitment to working in close coordination with the divisional administration, as well as other stakeholders.

Sharma expressed confidence that Kundal’s administrative experience, leadership and commitment to public service would contribute significantly to the development and progress of the Jammu region.