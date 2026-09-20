Former CEC calls delay in restoration of J&K’s Statehood wrong

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 19: Former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi today said J&K's Statehood should have been restored by now, calling the delay "wrong" and urging the Centre to honour its assurance before the Supreme Court.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a memorial lecture for former bureaucrat Muhammad Shafi Pandit, Quraishi said the demand for Statehood was genuine and that the people of J&K should get their "right".

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"People's demand for Statehood is a genuine demand and, by now, this should have been restored. Delaying it is wrong. The people of J&K must get their right," Quraishi said.

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He pointed out that the Centre had given an assurance before the Supreme Court that Statehood would be restored, but said the commitment had not been fulfilled.

On the return of Kashmiri Pandits, Quraishi said it was disappointing that the community had not yet returned to the Valley, while appreciating efforts being made to facilitate their return.

Quraishi said Kashmiri Pandits should return to the Valley and live alongside Muslims as they had in the past, stressing the need to revive the region's tradition of coexistence and shared belonging.

Referring to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's formulation of "Kashmiriyat, Insaniyat and Jamhuriyat", Quraishi said the return of Kashmiri Pandits was an important part of restoring the broader social fabric of the region.

Quraishi was speaking at the memorial lecture for Muhammad Shafi Pandit, titled "What Kashmir Taught Me: Democracy, Courage and Belonging", which reflected on his experiences of Kashmir and the lessons he drew from the region. Quraishi said he accepted the invitation to deliver the lecture because of his personal association with Pandit, whom he described as a friend and service colleague.

"Muhammad Shafi Pandit was my friend and a service colleague. When I was requested to attend the lecture, I did not delay taking the decision because he was my friend," he said.

He also praised Pandit for creating the citizens' group that organised the event, describing the initiative as farsighted and relevant in the present circumstances. "He did a great job by creating this citizens' group, which highlights important issues. In current times, such groups are needed. This initiative was farsighted and we must support it," he said.