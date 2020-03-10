Formation of Apni Party to ensure resumption of political process: BJP

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 10: Bhartiya Janata Party’s Jammu and Kashmir Vice President, Ashok Koul, today welcomed the formation of a new political party and considered it vital for the revival of political process in the Valley.

Click here to watch video

He made these remarks during a press conference here. He said that ‘Apni Party’ was the amalgamation of the existing political parties of the Valley and its formation would ensure resumption of political process. “We have welcomed it. When political process begins issues of the people get resolved. We want a tough fight in the politics here and that is only possible when people will participate overwhelmingly,” he said.

He added that the people belonging to Scheduled Tribes and Casts have faced discrimination over the years and their party was committed for their upliftment. “We are committed to the upliftment of people belonging to scheduled tribe and caste community. We want to reach out to the community. We want to reach every corner of the UT. The community is considered as the most backward here. Under the new reorganization the STs will also receive political reservation in the Assemblies,” he said.

Former BJP Minister, Abdul Gani Kohli, who was also present in the press conference said that the discrimination which their community was facing for the last seventy years has ended. “We are the backward class people and have been facing discrimination for the last seventy years. The BJP Government has ended it. The Gover-nment is working hard to bring our community to the forefront. We did not receive the deserved benefits in last seventy,” he said.