GOVERNMENT OF JAMMU AND KASHMIR

OFFICE OF THE DEPUTY COMMISSIONER JAMMU

Wazarat Road Jammu-180001 (J&K)-India

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NOTICE : Format for release of financial assistance to families of west pakistani refugee (WPRs) settled in the state of Jammu and Kashmir

B.Cases where original beneficiary is not alive

This is for the information of the General Public WPRs (West Pakistani Refugees) of 1947 that 45 number of file/case received by this office for One Time Settlement (OTS) have been scrutinized by the District Level Screening & Approval Committee from S.No. 1676 to 1720 uploaded on District Website lor inviting objections by the non-applicants.

Objection/queries if any in said cases be furnished to this office within 21 days from the date of publication of the notice in the office of the concerned Tehsildar or through email at dcimu-jk@nic.in and jammu@nic.im

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