Forging Character, Leadership, National Spirit since 1970

Sunil Vaid

skvaid.743@gmail.com

August 1970 marked a historic milestone in the educational landscape of Jammu and Kashmir with the establishment of Sainik School Nagrota. Inaugurated by the then Defence Minister Jagjivan Ram and formally dedicated under the guidance of distinguished leaders of the state, the institution began its journey with a noble mission to prepare young boys for leadership in the Armed Forces while nurturing them into responsible citizens of India. The first Principal of the school, Commander N. N. Seth, laid a strong foundation based on discipline, integrity, patriotism, and academic excellence. I had the privilege of being a member of the first batch admitted in Class V in 1970. A few students were also admitted directly to Class VI. Seven memorable years later, in 1977, I passed out after successfully clearing the All India Higher Secondary Examination conducted by the CBSE. Looking back after more than five decades, Sainik School Nagrota remains not merely an educational institution but a cradle of character-building, leadership, and national integration.

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Life in the Early Years

The campus in the early 1970s was modest compared to present-day standards, but it possessed an energy and purpose that inspired every student. The day began before sunrise. The bugle would sound early in the morning, and within minutes cadets assembled for physical training. Running, exercises, and games developed stamina, endurance, and self-discipline. After morning PT came preparation for classes, breakfast, and assembly. The morning assembly was not merely a routine gathering; it was a daily lesson in discipline and patriotism. Prayers, news reading, thought for the day, and announcements helped cultivate confidence and awareness. Academic classes occupied the major part of the day. The curriculum followed CBSE standards and maintained high academic expectations. Mathematics, Science, English, Hindi, Social Studies, and other subjects were taught rigorously. However, education at Sainik School extended beyond textbooks. Equal emphasis placed on personality development, communication skills, leadership qualities, and teamwork. Evenings were devoted to games and sports, followed by supervised study hours. The structured routine taught us time management, self-reliance, and the importance of balancing work with recreation.

An Excellent Academic Environment

The success of any institution depends largely upon its teachers, and Sainik School Nagrota was fortunate to have a dedicated team of pioneering educators. Among the founding teachers were Massey, Daya Ram, S. C. Khajuria, V. V. Kumar, Dev Khosla, B. D. Sharma, S. P. Puri, Devinder Sharma, Afridi, H.S Rana, M.K Dua and several other distinguished members of the faculty. These teachers were not merely instructors. They were mentors, guides, and role models who took a personal interest in the growth of every cadet. English language proficiency received special attention. Debates, declamation contests, essay writing, and public speaking exercises were regularly organised. Hindi was given equal importance, enabling students to communicate effectively in both languages. I actively participated in English and Hindi debates, experiences that greatly enhanced my confidence and communication skills. These activities proved invaluable later in life, both professionally and personally.

Beyond the Classroom

One of the remarkable features of Sainik School education was its emphasis on co-curricular activities. Students were encouraged to participate in literary, cultural, and artistic pursuits. Dramatics occupied a special place in school life. The annual functions and cultural programmers provided opportunities to discover hidden talents and develop stage confidence. I vividly remember performing the role of the History Master in the play “Refund” in 1975. The following year, in 1976, I had the honour of portraying Brutus in Shakespeare’s celebrated play “Julius Caesar.” These experiences taught us teamwork, creativity, self-expression, and public speaking. The applause received on stage often translated into greater confidence in everyday life. The school’s approach recognised that leadership is not developed solely through academics or military training but through exposure to diverse experiences that challenge and refine one’s personality.

Sports and Physical Development

Physical fitness formed an integral part of the curriculum. Football, hockey, basketball, athletics, volleyball, and cross-country running were regular features of school life. Participation in sports was considered essential for developing courage, resilience, sportsmanship, and team spirit. Victory was celebrated, but defeat was accepted gracefully. Cadets learned to compete fiercely while respecting opponents. The playground became a laboratory where lessons in leadership, cooperation, and perseverance were learned naturally. Many students who excelled in sports later distinguished themselves in the Armed Forces and other professions.

Discipline as a Way of Life

Discipline at Sainik School Nagrota was not imposed through fear; it was cultivated through habit. Punctuality, cleanliness, proper turnout, respect for seniors, and responsibility towards duties were expected from every cadet. The house system created healthy competition and strengthened bonds among students. Senior cadets were entrusted with responsibilities that prepared them for leadership roles. Living away from home taught us independence and self-confidence. We learned to manage our affairs, care for our belongings, and support one another.

Lasting Friendships and Brotherhood

One of the most enduring gifts of Sainik School Nagrota is the brotherhood it creates.The friendships formed during those formative years have survived the passage of time. Former classmates today occupy various positions in the Armed Forces, civil services, business, education, and other professions. Yet whenever alumni meet, they instantly reconnect through shared memories of dormitories, classrooms, parades, sports fields, and countless adventures. The sense of belonging to a larger family remains as strong today as it was in 1970.

The Unsung Heroes behind the Success of Sainik School Nagrota

While the achievements of Sainik School Nagrota are often associated with its principals, teachers, and distinguished alumni, it is equally important to acknowledge the invaluable contribution of the supporting staff who worked tirelessly behind the scenes. The smooth functioning of the school depended upon a dedicated team comprising the Mess Manager, Quarter Master, Physical Training Instructors (PTIs), NCC Ustads, ward boys, mess boys, drivers, barbers, clerical staff, and numerous other employees. Their contribution extended far beyond their official duties. The Mess Manager ensured that hundreds of growing cadets received nutritious meals every day. The Quarter Master was responsible for uniforms, equipment, and stores that maintained the school’s military character. PTIs and NCC Ustads instilled physical fitness, endurance, smart turnout, and military bearing among cadets. Their rigorous training sessions prepared students for challenges both inside and outside the campus. The ward boys and hostel staff looked after the welfare of young students who were living away from their homes for the first time. They provided care, guidance, and support whenever required. Similarly, the mess boys served with dedication and became familiar faces in the daily lives of cadets. Several individuals remain vividly etched in the memories of the first batches. Among them were Punjab Singh, the ever-helpful office peon whose cheerful presence was known to every student; Chet Singh, the dependable driver who rendered invaluable service to the school; and Sadhu Ram, the barber whose shop became a regular stop for every cadet and a place where many informal conversations took place. These men may not have occupied prominent positions, but they contributed immensely to the nurturing environment that defined Sainik School Nagrota. They treated students with affection and concern and, in many ways, became members of the extended Sainik School family. As alumni look back on their formative years, they remember not only their teachers and classmates but also these dedicated members of the support staff whose hard work, loyalty, and commitment helped build the institution from its very beginning. The history of Sainik School Nagrota would be incomplete without paying tribute to these unsung heroes whose service quietly contributed to the success of generations of cadets

The Legacy Continues

Over the decades, Sainik School Nagrota has earned a distinguished reputation. Thousands of cadets have passed through its portals and contributed significantly to the nation. Many have become officers in the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Others have excelled in administration, engineering, medicine, education, law, and entrepreneurship. The institution has consistently upheld its founding ideals while adapting to changing times. Modern infrastructure and technology may have transformed the educational environment, but the core values of discipline, integrity, leadership, and service continue to guide the school.

Message for the Present Generation

As one who witnessed the birth of Sainik School Nagrota and spent seven formative years within its walls, I believe the greatest lesson the institution imparted was that character matters more than achievement. Academic success is important, but integrity is indispensable. Competition is necessary, but brotherhood is essential. Ambition is admirable, but service to the nation gives life a higher purpose. Today’s youth face challenges unimaginable in the 1970s. Yet the values taught at Sainik School Nagrota remain timeless. Discipline, hard work, respect for diversity, commitment to excellence, and love for the nation are as relevant today as ever. The story of Sainik School Nagrota is not merely the story of a school. It is the story of an institution that has transformed young boys into confident citizens, responsible leaders, and dedicated patriots. For those of us who belonged to the pioneering batch of 1970, the school remains a cherished memory and a lifelong source of inspiration. The lessons learned within its campus continue to guide us, reminding us always to uphold the ideals of integrity, brotherhood, and nationalism that defined our formative years.

(The author is from premium batch of 1970 of SSN)