Forex kitty jumps USD 12.42 bn to all-time high of USD 729.3 bn

MUMBAI, Aug 28: India's forex reserves jumped USD 12.422 billion to a new all-time high of USD 729.328 billion during the week ended August 21, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the kitty had increased USD 9.905 billion to USD 716.907 billion.

The previous all-time high had stood at USD 728.494 billion was attained during the week ended February 27 this year, right before the onset of the Middle East conflict. Geopolitical tensions led to several weeks of a drop as the rupee and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.

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For the week ended August 21, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased USD 9.482 billion to USD 591.333 billion, the central bank's data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves.

It can be recalled that the central bank and the government had last month launched a series of measures, including the FCNR(B), to attract more forex flows into the country. The country has so far received USD 72 billion under the concessional swap measures.

Value of gold reserves increased USD 2.801 billion to USD 114.218 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) were up by USD 112 million at USD 18.852 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also up USD 26 million to USD 4.925 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data. (PTI)