Forestry professionals protest against proposed amendments in recruitment rules

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 21: Students, scholars and forestry professionals of SKUAST-K’s Faculty of Forestry staged a protest at Benhama in Ganderbal district today, opposing proposed amendments to the recruitment rules for Forester posts in the J&K Forest Department and demanding that B.Sc. Forestry remains the requisite qualification for direct recruitment.

The protesters said opening Forester posts to candidates with general degrees and other qualifications would undermine the four-year professional B.Sc. Forestry programme and disadvantaged graduates specifically trained for careers in forestry.

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They demanded that the recruitment rules recognise B.Sc. Forestry as the mandatory professional qualification for direct recruitment to Forester posts, arguing that the eligibility criteria should reflect the specialised nature of the job and the training required for it.

Mehraj Ahmad Malik, a third-year B.Sc. Forestry student, said the protesters were opposed to the eligibility criteria prescribed for the advertised Forester posts.

“B.Sc. Forestry is a professional degree. Under the proposed eligibility, there is no value attached to this degree,” he said, arguing that candidates with 10+2 and general degree qualifications would also become eligible for the posts.

Malik said Forester posts should be restricted to candidates holding a B.Sc. Forestry qualification, as students enrolled in the specialised programme had done so with the expectation of pursuing employment opportunities in the forestry sector.

Darakhshan Nasser, another student, said the Faculty of Forestry had not seen direct recruitment of its graduates since 2004.

“Other faculties of SKUAST are ensuring direct recruitment. Why this injustice with us?” she asked, questioning how candidates with unrelated qualifications could be considered for specialised forestry posts.

She said students opted for the professional programme because of its specialised scope and also paid higher fees than those enrolled in general courses.

Another student, Chahak, from Jammu, said students spend four years acquiring specialised forestry education but continue to face uncertainty over employment opportunities after graduation.

The protesters said allowing candidates without specialised forestry qualifications to compete for Forester posts would dilute the purpose of professional forestry education and further narrow employment opportunities for graduates trained specifically for the Forest Department.

They urged the Government to reconsider the proposed eligibility criteria and ensure that specialised forestry qualifications are given due weight in direct recruitment to Forester posts.