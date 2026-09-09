Forest Protection Force seizes huge catch of Deodar Sleepers

Excelsior Correspondent

BHADERWAH, Sept 8: In an early morning action, the Forest Protection Force (FPF), Doda, today seized a dump of huge Deodar and green Kail sleepers numbering in 100s.

Sources informed that the sleepers were illegally extracted, hidden and were being transported while some of these were hidden under the shadow of tree branches in Chiralla Range of Bhaderwah Forest Division, block Janglwar.

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The operation conducted in early morning following credible intelligence about large-scale timber smuggling, led to the recovery of the finished green Deodar and green Kail wood/sleepers of different sizes commonly referred to as 'Deodar Sleepers' as they have been cut from a remote lush green forest area near Devi Dandasan.

Labourers on the spot informed that the illegally extracted timber belonged to one Attar Singh, a retired lecturer and another one Lekh Raj, also a retired lecturer and resident of Tehsil Thathri.

FPF officials said the timber was extracted from Protected Forest Zones in violation of Indian Forest Laws as well as the directions Supreme Court of India and was intended for illegal trade.

Officials from FPF said that the sleepers were seized on the spot and handed over to local forest beat guard Muninder Singh on Sapurdnama and the same will be transported to the nearest Forest Depot (Bhaderwah) for legal proceedings.

A formal case has been registered against the alleged accused under relevant sections of Indian Forest Act, 1927.

The FPF is conducting further investigations to identify other members of the timber extraction network.

The entire operation was carried out under the direct supervision of DFO Bhaderwah, Davinder Kumar and Assistant Director Forest Protection Force, Satish Singh Manhas. Other team members of FPF involved in the operation were Mohd Sadiq, Anoop Kumar, Abdul Aziz, Sher Singh. Forest Beat Guard, Muninder Singh was also present during seizing.