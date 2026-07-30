Forest Dept draws green line for Valley’s tourist hotspots

SOP mandates visitor-capacity studies, plastic curbs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 29: In a major move to curb mounting waste at Kashmir's tourist destinations, the Forest Department has ordered scientific carrying-capacity studies of major tourist sites, mandated destination-specific waste management plans, and directed anti-polythene check posts and Eco-Task Forces across forest-based tourist destinations.

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The directions are part of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Kashmir, for managing solid waste at tourist destinations located within or adjoining Reserve Forests.

The SOP cites rising tourist footfall, growing plastic pollution and directions of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on scientific waste management.

It notes that many of Kashmir's tourist destinations lie within or near Reserve Forests and receive hundreds of thousands of visitors annually, generating large quantities of plastic bottles, food packaging, disposable cutlery and other non-biodegradable waste.

To address the problem, the department will prepare comprehensive Eco-Tourism Master Plans for all major tourist destinations, integrating tourism development with ecological conservation.

A key feature of these plans will be scientific carrying-capacity assessments to determine the maximum number of visitors each destination can sustain without ecological degradation.

The department has proposed engaging institutions such as the Indian Institute of Forest Management, Indian Institutes of Management and other reputed organisations to undertake the studies and prepare destination-specific management frameworks.

Every tourist destination will also be required to have a dedicated Solid Waste Management Plan covering waste generation, segregation, collection, transportation, processing and scientific disposal, while clearly assigning responsibilities to all stakeholders.

To curb plastic pollution, Deputy Commissioners have been asked to prohibit the sale, storage, distribution and use of single-use plastic products in ecologically sensitive tourist destinations.

Forest field officers have been directed to strictly enforce the restrictions.

The SOP also provides for anti-polythene check posts at all major entry points to eco-tourism destinations within forest areas.

Vehicles will be inspected to prevent prohibited plastic products from entering, while visitors will be encouraged to use biodegradable and reusable alternatives.

For enforcement, the department has ordered the constitution of Eco-Task Forces comprising Foresters, Forest Guards and other field staff.

The teams will inspect vendors, shops and eateries, seize prohibited plastic products where necessary, organise cleanliness drives and coordinate implementation of the waste management plans.

The SOP also mandates waste management infrastructure, including bear-resistant bins with separate compartments for biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste at parking areas, viewpoints, trekking routes, camping sites and other public places.

Tourism Development Authorities and other agencies will provide waste collection and transportation facilities, while pony operators and local service providers may be engaged to transport waste from remote locations.

The Forest Department has also been directed to coordinate with Urban Local Bodies and Municipal Committees for collection, segregation, transportation and scientific disposal of waste in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.