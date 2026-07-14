Forest Dept bans camping, off-roading at 4 tourist spots

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 13: The Forest Department has prohibited camping, off-road driving, tent pitching and bonfires in the forest areas of Doodhpathri, Yousmarg, Tosamaidan and Hajjin-Brenwar as part of a comprehensive plan to develop the four eco-tourism destinations into zero-waste zones while protecting their fragile ecosystems.

The directions, issued by the Divisional Forest Officer, Pir Panjal Forest Division, Budgam, have been ordered for immediate implementation by the Doodganga, Sukhnag and Raithan forest ranges to promote environmental sustainability, regulate tourism activities and preserve adjoining forest areas.

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Under the directives, anti-polythene check points will be established along roads leading to the tourist destinations to prevent the entry, sale, storage and use of banned plastic and polythene items.

Enforcement against non-biodegradable waste will also be intensified under the J&K Non-Biodegradable Material (Management, Handling and Disposal) Act, 2007, and the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The department has directed officials to educate tourists on waste segregation and proper disposal, while awareness campaigns will promote the use of cloth bags and other eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastics.

Range Officers have been asked to identify suitable sites for installing eco-friendly dustbins in consultation with stakeholders and coordinate with municipal committees to ensure scientific collection and disposal of waste at least twice a week.

The directives also mandate weekly cleanliness drives every Wednesday involving Forest Department personnel, the Forest Protection Force, municipal bodies, tourism stakeholders, local residents and volunteers.

Signboards highlighting the ban on littering, plastics, camping, off-roading and lighting of fires will be installed at prominent locations.

The order strictly prohibits pitching of tents, camping, off-road driving, lighting of fires and any other activity likely to damage the forest ecosystem within reserved forest areas.