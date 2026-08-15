Forest Dept Assigns Additional Charges To 2 Officers, Posts ACF As DFO Batote

JAMMU, Aug 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Forest, Ecology and Environment Department has assigned additional charges to 2 senior forest officers and posted an Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) as Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Batote, with immediate effect.

As per an order, Ritu Raj Singh, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Planning and Projects), has been given the additional charge of Chief Conservator of Forests, Settlement and Demarcation, while Vivek Verma, Conservator of Forests, Central Circle, has been assigned the additional charge of Conservator of Forests, Vigilance, in addition to his existing duties.

Sagar Singh, ACF, presently attached to the office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and HoFF, J&K, has been posted as DFO Batote against an available vacancy.