Forest Department Foils Timber Smuggling Bid; Seizes 29 Khairwood Logs

KATHUA, Sept 10: The Kathua Forest Division during a late-night anti-smuggling operation, seized 29 Khairwood logs measuring 0.93689 cubic metres from Chhan Chakri Closure, Tarnah Block, Hiranagar.

Acting on specific information regarding illicit felling of Khair trees, a forest team reached the area around 3:00 AM today morning and conducted a search near the Tarnah River. During the operation, the team noticed two vehicles involved in the transportation of Khairwood. When approached, the suspected persons allegedly opened fire at the forest party, firing around 10–15 rounds, before fleeing under the cover of darkness.

On receiving the information, police personnel reached the spot and intercepted the twin vehicles about one kilometer from the site of the incident. The vehicles, a Maruti Omni bearing registration No. JK21-3515 and a Maruti Wagon R bearing registration No. JK02AB-0321 were seized and taken into police custody.

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A subsequent joint search conducted by the Forest Department, Forest Protection Force (FPF) and Police led to the recovery of 29 Khairwood logs, which were abandoned on the Tarnah River bed and adjoining areas. The seized timber has been secured at Haria Chack Nursery, while FIR No. 02 of 2026-27/ROS has been registered.

The matter has been taken up with the Police Department for identification of the offenders and investigation into the alleged firing, illicit felling and attempted transportation of Khairwood. Confiscation proceedings under Section 52 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927 shall also be initiated before the Authorized Officer.