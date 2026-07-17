Forest conservation works when communities are stakeholders: Murmu

NEW DELHI, July 17: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that conservation efforts will be more effective and long-lasting when communities are stakeholders in protecting forests.

Addressing probationers of the Indian Forest Service (IFoS), who called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, she said technological advancements, demographic changes and rising aspirations will continue to present new challenges before them.

"As officers, you must remain adaptable and forward-looking. You should keep learning and remain open to innovation while staying firmly rooted in constitutional values," Murmu said.

Advertisement

The president asked them to encourage people's participation in conservation, restoration and sustainable livelihood initiatives.

Understanding the views and concerns of tribal communities, forest dwellers, women, farmers and local institutions will provide you with valuable insight, she said.

"Indigenous knowledge has preserved the forests for generations. You should build trust between the administration and the local people. When communities are stakeholders in protecting forests, conservation efforts will be more effective and long-lasting," Murmu said.

The president said that the IFoS officers' responsibilities extend beyond conservation alone.

"Ecological protection must be harmonised with the legitimate aspirations of people who live in and around forests. Development and conservation should not be viewed as opposing goals. You should work towards solutions where both nature and communities can thrive together," she said.

Addressing the officers, the president said they are not only administrators of forests but the custodians of India's natural heritage.

"Your role has become more significant today. The world is facing the challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss. Forests are central to addressing these challenges.

"They conserve biodiversity, regulate local climates and sustain the livelihoods of millions of people. Your work will therefore contribute not only to India's environmental security but also to global efforts towards sustainable development," she said.

Asserting that technology is becoming indispensable for environmental governance, Murmu said that the use of technology enables better monitoring of forest health, wildlife movements, fire prevention and restoration efforts.

"However, you should remember that technology can never be a substitute for human touch, ethical decision-making and compassion. The best decisions often emerge when scientific evidence is combined with wisdom gained through experience and dialogue with people," she said.

The president said that their integrity must remain unquestionable.

"Your words should reflect humility. You must lead from the front, particularly during difficult situations. You should always remember that empathy is one of the finest qualities of a public servant," Murmu said.

She said that public service is about improving the lives of people and contributing to the nation's progress.

"Ecological security is integral to the national goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. I am confident that as Indian Forest Service officers, you will play a defining role in ensuring that India's progress remains green, inclusive and sustainable," the president said. (PTI)