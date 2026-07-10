Foreign tourist arrivals in J&K increasing after Middle East conflict slowdown: Dir Tourism

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 9: Director Tourism Kashmir, Qamar Sajjad today said foreign tourist arrivals in Jammu and Kashmir are increasing after witnessing a slowdown due to the conflict in the Middle East, while the Union Territory's tourism sector continues to register an overall upward trend.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a sustainable tourism conclave at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), Ahmad said domestic tourists continue to account for the overwhelming majority of visitors to Jammu and Kashmir.

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"Jammu and Kashmir is primarily a destination that attracts domestic tourists. About 95% of our visitors are from within the country," he said.

"Foreign tourists generally come during the winter season. There was some impact because of the war in the Middle East, which resulted in lower numbers of foreign tourists, but now the number is increasing."

Ahmad said he did not have updated figures on foreign tourist arrivals but said the trend was improving. "Overall, the tourism sector is showing a positive, upward trend," he added.

Referring to the sustainable tourism conclave, Ahmad said the discussions were aimed at evolving a long-term strategy for tourism development while safeguarding the region's natural resources.

He said the government would formulate a comprehensive framework in consultation with tourism stakeholders and officials managing destinations across the Jammu and Kashmir divisions. "A proper strategy and framework will be developed for tourism growth as well as for protecting the environment, which is the basic source of attraction for tourism," Ahmad said.

On global warming, Ahmad said climate change is a worldwide challenge that requires collective responsibility.

"Global warming is a global phenomenon. We have to play our part as responsible citizens by protecting the environment and contributing to efforts to mitigate its adverse effects," he said.