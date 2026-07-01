Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Gets One-Year Extension In Service

NEW DELHI, Jul 1: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was given a one-year extension on Wednesday , till July 14 next year.

Widely regarded as an expert on China, Mr. Misri was appointed to the post in June 2024.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension for a period of one year beyond July 14, 2026, that is, up to July 14, 2027, under the provisions of Fundamental Rule 56(d).

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The rule has a provision for extension in service for the Defence Secretary, Foreign Secretary, Home Secretary, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, Secretary of Research and Analysis Wing, and a few others beyond the age of retirement of 60 years.

Career diplomat Mr. Misri, a 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, was working as the Deputy National Security Adviser (Dy NSA) before his appointment as the Foreign Secretary.

He has the rare distinction of serving as Private Secretary to three Prime Ministers — Inder Kumar Gujral, Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi.

Before he was appointed as the deputy NSA, Mr. Misri served as India's Ambassador to China from 2019-2021.

Mr. Misri is believed to have played a key role in talks between India and China after tensions flared significantly following the Galwan Valley clashes in June, 2020.

He has also served as India's Ambassador to Spain (2014-2016) and Myanmar (2016-2018) besides having stints in many Indian missions including Pakistan, the U.S., Germany, Belgium and Sri Lanka.