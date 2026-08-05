Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri  arrives in Sri Lanka for day-long visit

COLOMBO, Aug 5: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday arrived in Colombo on a day-long official visit aimed at further strengthening the longstanding partnership between the two countries.

He was received at the airport by the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo, Santosh Jha, and senior officials from the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry.

During his visit, Foreign Secretary Misri is scheduled to meet with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath, among other officials, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said. "Building on regular high-level exchanges between India and Sri Lanka, this visit will reinforce close bilateral ties and strengthen momentum on key initiatives," the Indian High Commission said in a statement. (PTI)