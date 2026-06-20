NEW DELHI, Jun 19: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday briefed a parliamentary panel on India's relations with Pakistan and China.

Deliberations on 'Understanding India-China Relations and the way forward' with special reference to the India-China border as well as the 'Recent developments in India-Pakistan relations' with special reference to the India-Pakistan border were part of the panel meeting agenda.

External affairs ministry officials led by Misri briefed the Standing Committee on External Affairs chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

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The panel members are scheduled to visit Jammu, Srinagar, Kargil and Leh from June 22 to 25 for a study visit.

The Committee meeting was also a pre-departure briefing by the representatives of the external affairs ministry to the panel.

"This was basically a pre-orientation briefing because the committee is going on a tour of Jammu and Kashmir, which means Srinagar, Jammu, Leh and Kargil," Tharoor said after the meeting.

He said the foreign secretary briefed the panel on both the Indo-Pakistan and the India-China issues, because these are the two areas they would be covering on this tour.

"So, it was a very thorough briefing, but obviously I can't tell you what was discussed," Tharoor said.

On whether the panel will visit the border areas, he said they will be going to the border and the LoC lookout points in Kargil.

"We will get briefings from the military as well on the ground there," he noted.

According to Tharoor, they will not directly go to the LoC but will visit Leh and Kargil.

"We will get briefings in Srinagar and Jammu. So, we have a full programme," he said.

Asked whether the panel plans to come out with a report on the issues, Tharoor said, "It is quite possible we will do so; but certainly, not immediately, because we have some discussions we need to do."

The members present at the meeting included Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sudanshu Trivedi and Arun Govil (BJP), Sanatan Pandey (SP) and Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM). The meeting went on from around 4.30 pm to 6 pm. (PTI)