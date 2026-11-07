Force Motors to launch EV on  Traveller platform in Q4 FY27

NEW DELHI, Nov 7: Force Motors plans to launch an electric model on its Traveller platform in the January-March period next year, according to a senior company official.

An electric ambulance is expected to be among the first set of offerings.

Electric vehicles on the Traveller platform have been developed and are undergoing final testing and homologation, Managing Director Prasan Firodia told PTI.

"We are scheduled to launch our electric vehicles on the Traveller platform in the first quarter of next calendar year," he said without disclosing further details.

"Our Traveller electric vehicles are currently under homologation. So, they are already developed. They are under homologation with ARAI and under final testing. Force Motors had showcased an electric variant of Traveller at the Auto Expo in 2024, but has not started sales yet."

The company plans to introduce multiple Traveller EV variants, followed by an electric version of its Urbania people carrier.

Urbania EV is under development and has a few months remaining before homologation, he said, adding that it plans to electrify its other platforms in stages.

Firodia said electric vehicle adoption in the passenger-carrier segment, particularly vehicles under seven metres, is still at an early stage and the pace of adoption would be gradual.

He said the economics has to work for customers, while range limitations and charging infrastructure remain major hurdles for vehicles used on varied routes.

"I do not expect that the EV transition for us will be something very rapid like what you have seen in passenger cars or the significant transition that has taken place in two-wheelers or three-wheelers. In our segment, transition will happen, but it will be a slow transition comparatively," he said.

According to him, school transport could be the one to shift to electric vehicles sooner because routes and daily distances are more predictable.

Vehicles used for tourism and travel can cover changing routes, making operating costs and charging needs harder to estimate.

The Traveller range serves healthcare, education, employee transport, tourism and other passenger-transport uses. Its applications include ambulances, school buses, police vans and delivery vehicles.

He also said Urbania had become a significant platform for the company in volume and revenue.

Meanwhile, Force Motors is investing Rs 3,000 crore across capacity, engineering, electrification, hybrid driveline technology and digitisation, Firodia said.

The company is ramping up production capacity to 85,000 vehicles, he added. (PTI)