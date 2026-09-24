For 'Nasha Mukt' Punjab, state has to be made 'AAP Mukt': Anurag Thakur

CHANDIGARH, Sep 23: BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Wednesday slammed the Mann government over the issue of drug menace in Punjab and said the state has to be made "Aam Aadmi Party Mukt" for turning it into "Nasha Mukt" (free of drugs).

Thakur also claimed that it was only the BJP which could save the border state from the drug menace.

The former Union minister was addressing a gathering during the BJP's 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra' in Rupnagar.

To keep India's youth safe and to realize the resolve of a developed India, it is essential to make Punjab drug-free, he said.

The BJP has launched four anti-drug yatras from different locations in the state. The 13-day yatras will traverse around 4,000 km across all the 117 Assembly constituencies in Punjab. Upon the culmination of the four yatras, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally in Jalandhar on September 30.

In his address in Rupnagar, Thakur slammed the AAP government for allegedly failing to curb the menace of drugs.

He alleged that drugs were being sold openly in the state.

"There is a home delivery of drugs in Punjab," alleged Thakur.

"The Aam Aadmi Party should explain: Despite repeatedly setting deadlines to eradicate drugs in Punjab, why haven't you been able to eliminate drugs to this day," he asked.

He alleged that AAP first "promoted the alcohol culture" in Delhi, and now they have pushed Punjab into the "quagmire of addiction".

Further targeting the Mann government, Thakur alleged that those raising voice against the sale of drugs in their areas were being threatened.

"Should we save Punjab or not? It is your responsibility. Your each vote will decide," he told the gathering.

The BJP leader said neither the Congress nor AAP could root out the drug problem from Punjab.

"Give one chance to BJP. It will turn Punjab into a 'Nasha Mukt Punjab'," said the MP from Hamirpur.

"People have made up their mind for making Punjab a drug-free state. Punjab has to be made 'Aam Aadmi Party Mukt' for making 'Nasha Mukt Punjab'... Only the BJP can do it," he said.

Thakur also asked people not to fall prey to AAP's promises of free electricity and monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to women, stressing that the drug problem needs to be wiped out from the state.

"If the future is uprooted, then what will you do with Rs 1,000 and free electricity.

If children remain alive then they will earn thousands of rupees and put Punjab on the path of progress. For this, selection of a good government is important," he said.

Thakur demanded that the people should give once chance to the BJP for forming the government in Punjab as they already have given chance to every other party.

The BJP leader said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Shah, the Central government is committed to protecting the country's youth from the clutches of addiction.

Punjab is facing the growing crisis of drug abuse, and due to the criminal nexus and administrative apathy, the situation remains grave, he claimed. (PTI)