For Me, It Is Homecoming': Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra At IFFJK

Srinagar, Sept 7: Acclaimed filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra on Monday described his participation in the International Film Festival of Jammu Kashmir (IFFJK) as an emotional homecoming, recalling his childhood and education in Kashmir and urging local youngsters to believe in their talent.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of IFFJK 2026, Chopra, said Kashmir was home to him and recalled studying at SP College. "I am from Kashmir, as you know. I studied at SP College and for me, it is a homecoming," he said.

Recalling his father's reaction when he told him about studying at SP College, Chopra said, "When I told my father that I used to study at SP College, my father slapped me."

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Chopra urged Kashmiris not to underestimate themselves, saying he could see immense talent in the region. "I want to tell Kashmir: don't let yourself down. I see such talent here. My request is, show the world what you can do. The film festival is a great appreciation of that talent," he said.

Describing his participation in the festival as an emotional moment, Chopra recalled his journey from Amira Kadal to where he is today in the film industry. "For me, this is an emotional moment. I travelled from Amira Kadal to where I am sitting here," he said.

Chopra said the festival could provide a major opportunity for young filmmakers and help bring films and filmmakers from across the world to Kashmir. "It is an opportunity for youngsters. I see this festival as an opportunity. So many films and filmmakers can come here," he said.

Reflecting on his own journey, Chopra said his education in Kashmir helped shape him and noted that he learnt English in school in the Valley. "There is such talent here. Please understand, I am speaking English and I learnt it in school in Kashmir. And here I am. This is an opportunity for all," he said.

Asked about his return to Kashmir through cinema, Chopra said the Valley has its own stories that deserve to be told. "I am here. I have made many films. If a festival like this happens in Kashmir, then the stories of Kashmir will be told. We have our own stories," he said.

Emphasising his personal connection with the region, Chopra said he remains deeply rooted in Kashmir. "I come from Amira Kadal. I am a Kashmiri. I know Kashmiri. There is hope," he said. (KNO)