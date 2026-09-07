"For Me, It Is Homecoming': Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra At IFFJK
Acclaimed filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra on Monday described his participation in the International Film Festival of Jammu Kashmir (IFFJK) as an emotional homecoming, recalling his childhood and education in Kashmir and urging local youngsters to believe...
Advertisement
Acclaimed filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra on Monday described his participation in the International Film Festival of Jammu Kashmir (IFFJK) as an emotional homecoming, recalling his childhood and education in Kashmir and urging local youngsters to believe in their talent.
Advertisement