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"For Me, It Is Homecoming': Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra At IFFJK

        Acclaimed filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra on Monday described his participation in the International Film Festival of Jammu Kashmir (IFFJK) as an emotional homecoming, recalling his childhood and education in Kashmir and urging local youngsters to believe...

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Daily Excelsior
07:58 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Acclaimed filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra on Monday described his participation in the International Film Festival of Jammu Kashmir (IFFJK) as an emotional homecoming, recalling his childhood and education in Kashmir and urging local youngsters to believe in their talent.

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