Food Safety Dept cracks down on milk vendors, lifts samples

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 12: The Food Safety Department today launched a special enforcement and milk sampling drive across Rajouri town following public complaints regarding the sub-standard/fake quality of milk being supplied in certain areas.

The drive was conducted under the directions of the Commissioner, Food Safety, J&K, Khalid Jahangir, after a viral video circulating on social media raised concerns about the quality and spoilage of milk.

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Acting promptly on the matter, a Food Safety team led by Assistant Commissioner Food Safety, Rajouri/Poonch, Tariq Mahmood, along with Food Safety Officer Manoj Kumar, carried out extensive inspections of milk vendors, dairy outlets and other Food business operators dealing in milk and milk products across Rajouri town.

During the enforcement drive, the team collected six statutory samples of milk and various milk products from different establishments in accordance with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The samples have been dispatched to an NABL-accredited laboratory in Ghaziabad for detailed scientific analysis to determine their quality and ascertain the reasons behind the reported spoilage of milk.

The Department stated that the laboratory analysis will establish whether the sampled products conform to the prescribed food safety standards or whether any adulteration, contamination, mishandling or other quality deficiencies are involved. Based on the analytical reports, appropriate legal action shall be initiated against any Food Business Operator found violating the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The Food Safety Department further informed that the special milk surveillance drive will continue for the next one week, during which additional samples of milk and milk products will be collected from different locations across the district. Regular inspections of dairy units, milk collection centres, retailers and vendors will also be intensified to ensure strict compliance with food safety norms and safeguard consumer health.

The Department also appealed to the general public to purchase milk and milk products only from licensed and registered Food business operators and to promptly report any suspected cases of food adulteration or unsafe food.