Food regulator directs Nilgiri Oil and  Allied Industries, Aquagri to recall 2 products

NEW DELHI, Sept 12: Food regulator FSSAI has asked two companies, Nilgiri Oil and Allied Industries and Aquagri Processing, to immediately recall two products from the market due to high pesticide residues and safety concerns.

In a social media post on Saturday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it has issued "recall orders to two Food Business Operators (FBOs) under the FSS Act, 2006, following lab testing and evaluations.

The regulator has asked Nilgiri Oil and Allied Industries to recall its coriander powder, Shalimar's Chef - Coriander Powder, due to high pesticide residues. In the case of Aquagri Processing, the FSSAI has directed immediate recall of "Carrageenan' product from market due to safety concern.

A regulatory sample of "Carrageenan", drawn by the FSSAI Southern Region, was found not satisfactory with respect to Cadmium and did not conform to the specifications prescribed under the Regulations.

The food analyst accordingly opined that the submitted food sample was "Unsafe". The result was the same in retesting.

"Based on the findings of the Referral Food Laboratory, the product "Carrageenan" has been found to be unsafe, and its manufacture is in contravention of the applicable provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 and the Rules/ Regulations made thereunder," the regulator said while passing the recall order.

In the matter of Nilgiri Oil and Allied Industries, the FSSAI has ordered immediate recall of 'SHALIMAR'S Chef - Coriander powder'.

A regulatory sample of "Shalimar's Chef - Coriander Powder" was drawn from the company's premises.

The sample was found not satisfactory with respect to pesticide residues and did not conform to the prescribed standards. The product sample was "Unsafe". On retesting, the sample was found not satisfactory with respect to pesticide residues.

"Based on the findings, the product "Shalimar's Chef - Coriander Powder" has been found to be unsafe and its manufacture is in contravention of the applicable provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 and the Rules/Regulations made thereunder," the regulator said.

In the past six months, the FSSAI has stepped up enforcement actions against food business operators as well as e-commerce companies to ensure that consumers get safe food.

The regulator is posting its actions against the food companies on social media platforms as well.

The FSSAI has also cracked down on energy drink and alcoholic beverage makers. Many five-star hotels have also received notices. (PTI)