FOIJ opposes proposed power tariff hike at JERC public hearing

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 24: The Federation of Industries, Jammu (FOIJ) strongly opposed the proposed increase in electricity tariff contained in JPDCL's tariff petition for FY 2026-27 during the public hearing organised by the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) at the Convention Centre, Jammu.

Representing the industrial fraternity, Tarun Singla, Chairman, Federation of Industries, Jammu and president, Bari Brahmana Industries Association, submitted that while the industrial sector fully supports genuine reforms, tariff rationalisation and measures aimed at improving the financial health of the power sector, any such reforms must be transparent, data driven, reasonable and accompanied by reliable, quality power supply.

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He stated that industries in Jammu and Kashmir are already operating under severe constraints arising from geographical disadvantages, high transportation costs, limited local markets, rising raw material prices and intense competition from neighbouring states. Any further increase in electricity charges would directly impact production costs, employment generation, business expansion and the survival of existing industrial units.

FOIJ strongly objected to the proposed uniform 5% tariff increase, stating that the tariff petition does not provide an adequate category-wise cost analysis, consumer impact assessment or transparent justification for the proposed revision. The Federation also expressed serious concern over the steep increase proposed for HT Power Intensive Units (HT-PIU). It pointed out that energy charges have increased from approximately Rs 4.95 per unit in FY 2024-25 to Rs 8.75 per unit in FY 2025-26, and are now proposed to be further increased to Rs 10.30 per unit for FY 2026-27.

Similarly, demand charges are proposed to be increased from Rs 225 to Rs 400 per KVA per month, imposing a substantial recurring financial burden even when industries are compelled to operate below installed capacity due to prevailing market conditions.

Singla cautioned that such unprecedented increases within a short span of time could render several power-intensive industries commercially unviable, leading to reduced production, job losses and possible closure of existing industrial units.