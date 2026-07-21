FoIJ discusses strengthening of SICOP, Industrial Policy with ACS

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: A delegation of the Federation of Industries, Jammu (FoIJ) led by Tarun Singla, Chairman, FOIJ and president, BBIA, along with Virendra Jain, Gagan Jain, Co-Chairmen FoIJ, Sanjay Langer- secretary general, FoIJ, Viraaj Malhotra, senior vice president, Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) and other members of BBIA called on Shailendra Kumar, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department, and held a detailed and constructive discussion on various issues concerning the industrial sector.

During the meeting, the delegation highlighted the pending issues related to the industrial sector, including strengthening of SICOP for safeguarding the MSME sector of J&K; removal of manufacturing of edible oil through crushing of oilseeds by MSME units of J&K from the negative list of SRO 63; grant of budgetary support to industrial units engaged in roasting of groundnuts under SRO No. 63 dated 05-02-2018; a one-time opportunity for sanction of time-barred GST reimbursement claims under SRO Nos. 519/521/63 pending with the Finance Department; reimbursement of Mandi Tax; and restrictions on the export of locally available industrial raw material required by MSME units.

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The draft Industrial Policy for the existing industrial sector was also discussed in detail. Broad agreement was reached on several important provisions, while certain points remained under discussion. It was agreed that these outstanding matters would be taken up in subsequent meetings and resolved through continued consultation between the Government and industry stakeholders.

Shailendra Kumar, with his vast administrative experience and positive approach towards the industrial sector, appreciated the concerns raised by the delegation and assured full cooperation in addressing the genuine issues of industry. He further assured that regular meetings would be held with the Federation and other stakeholders to review progress and resolve pending matters.

Singla appreciated the constructive and industry-friendly approach of the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department, and expressed confidence that regular dialogue would strengthen the industrial ecosystem and provides timely relief to existing industries in Jammu and Kashmir.