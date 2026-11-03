FOIJ demands Rs 2500 cr support package for Industry

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: Chairman, Federation of Industries Jammu (FOIJ), and pre0203sident, Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA), Tarun Singla met the Minister for Agriculture Production, Finance, Mining and Cooperatives, Javid Ahmad Dar, and highlighted the pressing concerns of existing industries in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, Singla sought a dedicated budgetary provision of Rs 2,500 crore for the revival and sustenance of existing industrial units. He emphasised that these enterprises have made substantial investments and continue to support local employment but require timely assistance to remain competitive and financially viable.

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Singla also urged the Government to revamp and strengthen SICOP so that it can effectively support local MSMEs through marketing assistance and access to Government procurement. Effective implementation of purchase preference for locally manufactured products was highlighted as essential to ensuring adequate business opportunities for local units.

“The seriousness of the difficulties facing existing industry calls for a meaningful relief package. Supporting these units will safeguard investment, protect livelihoods and strengthen employment opportunities for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir,” Singla stated.

He expressed hope that the discussions would translate into concrete budgetary and policy support for existing industry.