FOIJ delegation calls on LC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: A delegation of Federation of Industries, Jammu (FOIJ), led by new chairman- Tarun Singla called on Labour Commissioner J&K, Charandeep Singh and discussed various labour related issues with the Commissioner.

During the meeting, delegation highlighted that the existing requirement of obtaining prior permission for operating industrial units in three shifts cause avoidable procedural delays and increases the compliance burden on Industries. It was suggested that instead of seeking prior approval, the industries should only be required to intimate or update the Labour Department regarding operation of three shifts, thereby promoting ease of doing business. The delegation also discussed the implementation of new Labour codes and emphasized that the same should be implemented in consultation with the stakeholders.

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The Labour Commissioner appreciated the concern raised by delegation and assured full cooperation in addressing genuine issues of the Industrial sector. Viraaj Malhotra, senior vice president, BBIA also accompanied Singla.