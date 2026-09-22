FOIJ Chairman, FTII president call on Piyush Goyal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 21: Chairman, Federation of Industries Jammu and president, Bari Brahmana Industries Association, Tarun Singla along with Dr Sanjay Bansal, National Board Member, NTWB, Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry, and National president, FTII, met Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, and placed before him the serious concerns relating to the survival and competitiveness of the existing industrial sector of Jammu & Kashmir.

Singla emphasized that while the New Central Sector Scheme (NCSS) has been designed to attract fresh investment, a substantial section of the existing industrial base, continues to require stronger and longer-term Central support.

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They particularly highlighted the need for a dedicated survival package for existing industries; an appropriate opportunity and support mechanism for genuine industrial units left out of NCSS benefits; stronger working-capital and interest support; freight and logistics assistance considering J&K's geographical disadvantage; and a suitable Central GST/IGST-linked mechanism for industries supplying goods outside the Union Territory.

Singla, further stated that the priority should not be only attracting new investment but also protecting the investment, employment and manufacturing ecosystem already established in Jammu & Kashmir, particularly industries which continued operations despite longstanding geographical and logistical disadvantages.

The delegation invited Minister's intervention for a comprehensive Central support mechanism for existing industry, so that established units remain viable, competitive and capable of generating employment for future generations.