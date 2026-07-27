FoGMCJ organizes free multispeciality health & cancer detection camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 26: To commemorate the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji, the Eighth Sikh Guru, the Friends of Government Medical College Jammu (FoGMCJ), organized a Free Multispeciality Health & Cancer Detection Camp, here today.

The camp was organized in collaboration with LBN Radiations of Hope – A Cancer Care Foundation Trust, K N Abrol Cancer Outreach Mission, Gurudwara Shri Kalgidhar Sahib, Naujwan Sikh Sabha and other Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committees (SGPCs) of Jammu.

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The camp was inaugurated in the august presence of Mahant Manjeet Singh, Dera Mukhi, Nagalai Sahib, Jammu, by MLA Arvind Gupta.

The initiative received an overwhelming response from residents of Rehari and adjoining areas, reflecting the growing awareness of preventive healthcare and early disease detection.

During the camp, 300 patients were examined.

A total of 110 Bone Mineral Density (BMD) tests, 150 blood glucose tests, 20 Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) tests and 20 peripheral neuropathy assessments were conducted.

Additionally, 70 women underwent breast cancer screening, reinforcing the importance of early diagnosis and timely intervention.

Specialist services were voluntarily rendered by Dr Mohan Lal (Cardiology), Dr Sunil Kotwal (ENT), Dr Dara Singh (Orthopaedics), Dr Indu Koul (Obstetrics & Gynaecology), Dr Gurjeet Singh (Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery), Dr Parveen Yograj (General Surgery), Dr Kulbhushan Jamwal (Obstetrics & Gynaecology), Dr Deepak Abrol (Radiation Oncology), Dr Supinder Singh (Physician & Diabetologist) and Dr Supreet Singh (Dermatology).

Speaking to the media, Dr Parveen Yograj, Spokesperson, FoGMCJ said, “This camp reflects our commitment to compassionate service and preventive healthcare through strong community partnerships.”

The organizers acknowledged the wholehearted support of the office bearers of Gurudwara Shri Kalgidhar Sahib, including Karan Singh Bali, Member DGPC), Dr Satjeet Singh, president, Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, Rehari, Satwant Singh, president, Sikh Naujwan Sabha and Tajinder Singh for their invaluable cooperation.

Among others who attended the camp included Dr T R Raina, Chairman, FoGMCJ, Dr Sandeep Dogra, Dr Deepak Kumar, deputy Medical Superintendent, State Cancer Institute, Dr Lavanya Talwar (Intern) and Jaskaran Singh.