New Delhi, Nov 24: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday reflected on the shortcomings of communism, saying its focus on wealth distribution without adequate emphasis on wealth creation contributed to its fall.

Addressing the gathering at the signing of an MoU between the London School of Economics, Delhi University and The Institute of Economic Growth, the vice president said sustainable economic policies must focus on generating wealth and ensuring that its benefits reach every section of society.

Radhakrishnan, who is researching the "fall of communism" for his doctorate, said communism failed to bring production and economic growth into the mainstream of its thinking, focusing instead on the distribution of wealth.

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"Communism's biggest problem is first a fall in productivity, then the production gets shrunk. They are always talking about distribution. They never worried about production. That is where communism has failed," he said.

"After production shrank... they thought, okay, we are having a lot of plans, our hands are there. We can employ more and more. That was working for a certain period, maybe for six months.

"After that, they got more problems than before because managing the human beings is not that easy. So more problems, then again a fall in production. Then always the fall of production will result in shortage of goods. Then people have to be in the queue for their rice, wheat, hot dogs. It started with one day, then it extended to three days, then it extended to four days," Radhakrishnan said.

"That is the end of the story: nobody can control whatever may be your mighty power. If you are hungry and your children are hungry for four days and you have to be in the ration shop to get your essentials, you have to be in the queue for four days.... that is how communism has failed all over," he said. (Agencies)