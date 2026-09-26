Focus on social reforms, positive changes rather than vote bank politics: PM

Modi interacts with ‘Seva Yatra’ participants

NEW DELHI, Sept 25:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged BJP workers to focus on social reforms and positive changes rather than vote bank politics.

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Interacting virtually with participants of 'Seva Yatra', an ongoing motorcycle rally travelling from Varanasi to Vadnagar, Modi also said that over the past 12 years, the gap between cities and villages in India has significantly narrowed and infrastructure in villages has improved to a great extent.

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He said self-reliance among women has also increased in the country.

"When we look at the life of Mahatma Gandhi, we see that alongside fighting against the British and leading the freedom movement, he was also a great social reformer. He always worked against the evils prevalent in society.

"Therefore, we political workers too must continue working towards social reform and positive change, not look at vote banks. Those who serve society deserve to have their service respected," Modi said.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister praised those who carried out the cleanliness work in Prayagraj, noting that their efforts made the 'Kumbh Mela' famous worldwide for sanitation and elevated India's honour.

"So, I felt compelled to wash the feet of those who have enhanced India's honour so much, to seek their blessings," he said.

Modi said the 'Seva Yatra' has played a very important role in his own life and there is hardly any district in the country that he has not had the privilege of visiting.

"There are countless districts where I have had the opportunity to spend the night.

Every journey and every experience gathered along the way continues to guide me like a guru even today. These journeys have taught me so much," he said.

Altogether two bike rallies were flagged off at Vadnagar and Varanasi on September 17, Modi's 76th birthday, and it will end on October 7.

The bike rallies -- from Vadnagar to Varanasi and from Varanasi to Vadnagar -- ”are being carried out to mark Prime Minister Modi's 25 years of public service.

Vadnagar in Gujarat is the birth place of Modi, while Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh is his Lok Sabha constituency since 2014.

The two rallies are passing through towns, districts, and villages to take the spirit of service directly to the grassroots.

Modi said Vadnagar gave him the values that shaped his life, and Kashi (Varanasi) has added countless colours of service to those values.

"I am glad that all of you, young friends are also enriching this journey with the many colours of service," he said.

The two bike rallies are bringing together several dimensions of public engagement, including 'seva' (service), 'sampark' (connect), youth participation, social welfare, cultural connect and community mobilisation, and carrying them from one grassroots location to another.

Paying tributes to 'Sangh Parivar' ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya, the prime minister said Upadhyaya had talked about seven principles to fulfil duties towards the society and those seven principles fills every BJP worker with new energy.

These seven principles are Spirit of Service, Balance, Self-restraint, Coordinators, Positivity, Sensitivity and Dialogue, he said.

"We will only stop after building a developed India. This sentiment is manifested in the 'Seva Sankalp Yatra', and this sentiment is visible everywhere," he said.

On Thursday, the prime minister interacted with those travelling from Vadnagar to Varanasi.

The participants of the two bike rallies are not only simply passing through communities but are meeting people and rendering 'seva' (service) in activities that respond to local needs, sources said.

Interacting with Government welfare schemes beneficiaries, youth and women to understand the changes brought by welfare and empowerment schemes are one of the key objectives of the rallies.

The flag-off event in Vadnagar was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and Union Minister Anupriya Patel among others.

The Varanasi event was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister Chirag Paswan, besides other leaders.

Modi had served as the chief minister of Gujarat from October 7, 2001 to May 22, 2014. He became prime minister of India on May 26, 2014 and since then he has been in office after winning three Lok Sabha elections consecutively. (PTI)