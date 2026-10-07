FMCG companies expect double-digit growth in Q2 despite input cost inflation

NEW DELHI, Oct 6: FMCG companies are expecting double-digit revenue and profit growth in the September quarter on resilient consumer demand and strong performance across categories and markets, even as renewed inflation in key commodities is likely to put pressure on operating margins.

Listed FMCG companies such as Dabur and Marico, in their quarterly earnings updates, indicated they expect their consolidated revenue to grow in double digits in Q2 FY27, while Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) expects high-teens consolidated revenue growth.

The companies have also reported that they are likely to post decent growth in both their domestic and international business.

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Over demand, they said it remained steady during the second quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal, with rural consumption continuing to outpace urban markets and emerging channels such as e-commerce and quick commerce witnessing strong momentum.

However, FMCG companies also raised their concerns on inflationary pressures during the quarter, particularly for crude-linked derivatives, palm oil and other commodity-linked raw materials. They said calibrated price increases, cost-saving measures and supply-chain efficiencies helped partly offset the impact on margins.

Dabur India said it expects consolidated revenue to grow in double digits in the September quarter. Its India FMCG business is likely to accelerate to double-digit growth, marking its strongest performance in recent quarters.

Its international business, which accounts for over 25 per cent of total turnover, is expected to post high-teen growth in rupee terms despite headwinds in the Middle East.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), meanwhile, expects consolidated revenue growth in the high-teens, with underlying volume growth in the high-single digits and Ebitda increasing in double digits.

Its standalone business, which mainly comprises the domestic operations, is expected to report revenue growth in the teens despite an estimated 100-150 basis points impact from trade inventory correction.

The company said its Indonesia business, the second largest after India, is expected to deliver high-teens revenue growth. Its Africa, US and West Asia businesses are likely to post robust double-digit revenue and volume growth.

International and foreign markets contribute around 45 per cent of overall consolidated revenues of GCPL.

Marico also expects consolidated revenue to grow in double digits during the quarter, with operating profit projected to rise in the mid-twenties.

Its India business recorded underlying volume growth in the double digits, with Parachute Coconut Oil posting early-teen volume growth and the Value Added Hair Oils segment growing in the twenties for the sixth consecutive quarter.

Marico's international business, which typically contributes about a quarter of consolidated revenue, recorded constant-currency growth in the teens, led by Vietnam, West Asia and South Africa.

Honasa Consumer Ltd, which owns brands such as Mamaearth, expects double-digit growth in its net sales value (NSV), driven by broad-based traction across its focus categories and brands.

In Q2 FY27, the company's flagship brand Mamaearth is expected to report high-teens year-on-year growth in NSV during the quarter, supported by rising brand affinity and expansion of its offline footprint.

Despite the volatile operating environment, FMCG makers remain optimistic about consumption, particularly with the festive season expected to support demand in the coming quarters.

Dabur said it remains optimistic about a further acceleration in consumption, while GCPL said it remains on track to deliver its annual guidance.

Marco said its performance in the first half of FY27 puts it on course to surpass its near-term guidance across key financial parameters, supported by its core brands and new growth engines. (PTI)