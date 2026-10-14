FM Sitharaman on 4-day official visit to  Thailand to attend IMF, World Bank annual meetings

NEW DELHI, Oct 14: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is on a four-day official visit to Thailand from Wednesday to attend the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, along with meetings of G20 and G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG).

During the visit, Sitharaman will participate in multilateral meetings and discussions on key global economic and financial issues, including the global economic outlook, development priorities, and financial sector matters, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

She is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, and the finance ministers of Switzerland, Japan, Luxembourg and Bhutan.

The Finance Minister will also meet IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and the Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).

As part of her engagements, it said, Sitharaman will participate in a fireside chat organised by the Atlantic Council on India's growth outlook, trade resilience and outreach, reform of the international financial architecture, India-ASEAN relations and the road to Viksit Bharat 2047.

She will also attend a Germany-organised side event on 'Working Together to Make Cities Investable â€“ Mobilising Private Capital for Urban and Water Infrastructure'.

The meetings will provide an opportunity to highlight India's economic performance, reform priorities and investment opportunities, while strengthening engagement with international partners on global economic and financial challenges, the statement said.

The visit underscores India's engagement with multilateral institutions and its efforts to promote international cooperation on key economic and financial issues. (PTI)