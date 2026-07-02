FM Sitharaman embarks on France visit to deepen economic ties

NEW DELHI, Jul 1 : Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has embarked on a four-day visit to France for enhancing bilateral economic cooperation and promoting investment, technology, collaboration and innovation.

As per the Finance Ministry, the key engagement in this visit will be the India-France Economic & Financial Dialogue (EFD), which will be co-chaired by Sitharaman and Ronald Lescure, Minister of Economy, Finance, Industrial and Energy Soveriegnty of France.

Both sides will discuss potential areas for bilateral cooperation in various sectors for further strengthening the economic relationship between India and France.

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The Finance Minister will hold one-to-one meetings with select Global CEOs and also participate in a roundtable interaction with leading business executives.

Sitharaman will participate in a panel discussion on the theme "How to Promote the Growth of a New Middle Class" at the Les Rencontres conomiques d'Aix-en-Provence, one of Europe's leading annual forums for dialogue on global economic and public policy issues.

The Finance Minister will visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project at Cadarache.

ITER is one of the world's largest scientific collaborations on nuclear fusion energy, which involves more than 30 partner countries, including India and France.

She will also undertake a visit to Campus Cyber, France's national hub dedicated to cybersecurity innovation, research, skill development, and collaboration among government, industry and academia.

The visit is expected to facilitate exchange of experiences and best practices in strengthening cyber resilience and fostering innovation in the digital economy.

She will also meet Renaud Muselier, President of the Provence-Alpes-C te d'Azur (PACA) Region, and discuss avenues for enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including investment, innovation, clean energy, technology and regional economic partnerships.

(UNI)