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Home / Business / FM meets special envoy from Chile, discusses strengthening bilateral economic ties

FM meets special envoy from Chile, discusses strengthening bilateral economic ties

NEW DELHI, Oct 25: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met former President of Chile and Ambassador on a Special Mission Eduardo Frei and discussions focused on strengthening bilateral economic ties. She expressed concern to Frei on the recent floods...

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Daily Excelsior
04:30 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, Oct 25: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met former President of Chile and Ambassador on a Special Mission Eduardo Frei and discussions focused on strengthening bilateral economic ties.

She expressed concern to Frei on the recent floods in Chile, the finance ministry said in a post on X.

"The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral economic ties, including through the early conclusion of the India-Chile Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), and exploring further avenues of cooperation with @AgendaCAF," it said.

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She urged the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) to explore financing opportunities for projects involving Indian companies, particularly in critical minerals and renewable energy sectors.

"Acknowledging @AgendaCAF's existing engagement with @FollowCII and EXIM Bank, the Union Finance Minister encouraged CAF to explore financing opportunities for projects involving Indian companies, particularly in the critical minerals and renewable energy sectors," it added. (PTI)

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